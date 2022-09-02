England Drop Jason Roy From 15-Member T20 World Cup Squad

England have announced the 15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup in Australia on Friday. Opener Jason Roy has been dropped from the squad while pacers Chris Woakes and Mark Wood have recovered from their respective injuries and have been named in both squads for the ICC Men's T20 World Cup and the T20I tour of Pakistan in September.

Woakes and Wood last played for England during the Test tour of the West Indies back in March. Jos Buttler will lead the side in his inaugural global tournament as captain.

England have roped in Phil Salt in place of Roy after his strong form in the ongoing tournament The Hundred. He is among the top run-getters, currently at No.2 with 313 runs in eight games, averaging 44.71. Dawid Malan also earned a recall after performing in England’s recent series against South Africa. Malan is also the current leading run-scorer of The Hundred with 358 runs at 59.66.

On bowling front, David Willey, Reece Topley, Chris Jordan, Sam Curran will lead the attack apart from Wood and Woakes while Tymal Mills along with Liam Dawson and Richard Gleeson have been added as travelling reserve other than 15-member squad.

England will be looking to better their semi-final finish at last year’s T20 World Cup, and begin the campaign against Afghanistan in Perth on 22 October.

England have also named a 19-member squad for the Pakistan tour ahead of the T20 World Cup, featuring five uncapped players: Jordan Cox, Tom Helm, Will Jacks, Olly Stone and Luke Wood.

England captain Buttler, recovering from a calf injury, will tour Pakistan, but he is expected to be available to play during the latter stages of the seven-match series. In Buttler's absence, Moeen Ali will captain the side.

Their squads for the Australia series are the same as the one they've named for the T20 World Cup.

Squad for T20 World Cup and T20I series against Australia: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, and Mark Wood.

Travel Reserve: Tymal Mills, Liam Dawson, and Richard Gleeson

Squad for Pakistan T20Is: Jos Buttler (c), Moeen Ali, Harry Brook, Jordan Cox, Sam Curran, Ben Duckett, Liam Dawson, Richard Gleeson, Tom Helm, Will, Jacks, Dawid Malan, Adil Rashid, Phil Salt, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Luke Wood, and Mark Wood.