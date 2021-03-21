India vs England ODI Series: ECB on Sunday announced its squad for the upcoming ODI series against India.

London (England) | Jagran Sports Desk: The England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) on Sunday announced its 14-member squad for the upcoming one-day international (ODI) series against India that will begin from March 23.

While announcing the ODI squad, the ECB said that Test skipper Joe Root has been rested while pacer Jofra Archer will return to England for "further management and investigation" of his right elbow injury.

"Archer's elbow issue has deteriorated over the course of the T20 International series and made it increasingly challenging for him to maintain his performance levels. He has been deemed unfit for selection for the ODI series," said the ECB in a statement.

"The ECB medical team will assess the player and, together with Jofra, develop a treatment plan and a return-to-play schedule in due course," it added.

In Archer and Root's place, the ECB said that Jake Ball, Chris Jordan and Dawid Malan will travel with the rest of the squad cover. Notably, all three players were part of England's T20I squad against India.

Meanwhile, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) had also announced India's 18-member squad for the ODI series against England on Friday. The BCCI has selected Suryakumar Yadav, Prasidh Krishna, Mohammed Siraj and Krunal Pandya for the series.

The three-match ODI series will begin from March 23 and continue till March 28. All games will be played at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune behind closed doors. India had earlier won the Test and T20I series 3-1 and 3-2 respectively against England.

Following is the complete squad of India and England for the upcoming ODI series:

England: Eoin Morgan (captain), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow (wicketkeeper), Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (wicketkeeper), Sam Curran, Tom Curran, Liam Livingstone, Matt Parkinson, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, Reece Topley and Mark Wood.

India: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Shubman Gill, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant (wicketkeeper), KL Rahul (wicketkeeper), Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav, Krunal Pandya, Washington Sundar, T Natarajan, Bhubneswar Kumar, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna and Shardul Thakur.

