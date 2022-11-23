England Add Teenager Rehan Ahmed To Test Squad For Pakistan Tour

England have added Leicestershire leg-spinner Rehan Ahmed to their Test squad for the upcoming Pakistan tour.

The 18-year-old, who has been with the Lions in their red-ball training camp in the UAE and is currently playing in the three-day warm-up fixture against the England Test squad in Abu Dhabi, has impressed coaches with his attitude and genuine potential to be given his first call up to the senior side.

“We know he’s not the finished article and has raw potential, but Ben (Stokes), myself and the rest of the coaches like how he approaches his game. The experience of being part of the squad in Pakistan will be hugely beneficial for him, and he will add to the make-up of our squad," England men’s red-ball head coach, Brendon McCullum, said.

England are scheduled to play three-match Test series against Pakistan, commencing on December 1.

Ahmed will become the youngest English player to debut for the country in red-ball cricket fi featured in the playing XI during the Test series in Pakistan.

Yorkshire’s Brian Close is the youngest player to represent England in a Test match at 18 years 149 days against New Zealand in July 1949.

"My dad is from Pakistan and I have family there, so I've been a few times," ESPNcricinfo quoted Ahmed as saying in October.

"We're from a place called Mirpur. Whenever I've been, I'll go to the stadium and train and you'll have a load of bowlers ready to bowl to you, and a load of batters ready to bat. Every time I've been, it's always been great: the way they look after you there is crazy. It would mean the world to represent England in Pakistan. It would be great," he added.

England will fly to Pakistan on Saturday, November 26 after their Test camp at the Abu Dhabi Cricket and Sports Hub.