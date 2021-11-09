New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: India's journey at the ICC T20I World Cup 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) ended on Monday with a one-sided win over Namibia. It also marked the end of the era for Ravi Shastri and Virat Kohli. While Shastri's tenure as the head coach of the Indian team comes to an end with the T20I World Cup, Kohli will now no longer lead India in the shortest format of the game.

As the cracking Shastri-Kohli partnership comes to an end, here's a look at their major achievements:

* Border Gavaskar Trophy win (2018-19): Under the duo's guidance, India scripted history by becoming the first Asian team to beat Australia in a Test series in their own backyard.

* Second successive Test series triumph in Australia (2020-21): Though Kohli was not around for the full duration of the tour, Shastri and his stand-in captain Ajinkya Rahane guided the team admirably in the absence of the regular skipper, as India defeated Australia to clinch the Border-Gavaskar Trophy for the second successive time.

* World Test Championship final (2021): India made it to the final of the inaugural edition of the World Test Championship under the captaincy of Kohli and Shastri's guidance. However, Virat Kohli & Co. lost the final by eight wickets as New Zealand were crowned champions.

* ODI World Cup semi-final (2019): India were the best team in the group stages of the 2019 ICC World Cup and had topped the points table. However, the Men in Blue faced a heartbreaking defeat against New Zealand in the semi-final to bow out of the tournament.

* With the duo of Kohli and Shastri calling the shots, India took a 2-1 lead in the five-match series against England earlier this year before the rubber was suspended due to COVID-19 outbreak in the Indian camp.

* Under Shastri's watch, India won a T20I series in South Africa, New Zealand, England and Australia.

* Shastri also oversaw a 3-0 whitewash of Sri Lanka in 2017, the first time they achieved such a feat.

* India also inflicted a whitewash on West Indies in a Test series in the Caribbean for the first time.

* During their time, India formed a potent pace bowling unit that shone in all conditions and against the best in the world.

* 42 months at the top of Test ranking: Under coach Shastri and skipper Kohli, the Indian team became a force to reckon with in Test cricket, holding on to the number one ranking in the world for 42 months from 2016 to 2020.

Shastri had become India's director in 2014 for a period of eight months. He was removed in 2016, but returned the head coach of the Indian team on July 13, 2017, reuniting with Kohli to forge a cracking partnership.

