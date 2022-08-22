Asia Cup 2022: Sri Lanka's Dushmantha Chameera Ruled Out Due To Injury

Ahead of the Asia Cup, Sri Lanka suffered a major blow as experienced pacer Dushmantha Chameera has been ruled out of the competition due to an leg injury.

Chameera had sustained an injury on his left leg during the team practice. He has been replaced by Nuwan Thushara in the 18-man squad.

Chameera was part of Sri Lanka's last home T20I and ODI series against Australia. In absence of Chameera, the pace-attack will be led by uncapped T20I players -- Dilshan Madushanka, Pramod Madushan, Asitha Fernando and Matheesha Pathirana. Nuwan Thushara has only played four T20Is for Sri Lanka and picked up two wickets.

🚨 Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Team Updates@dushmantha05, who was named in the 20-member #AsiaCup2022 squad, will not take part in the Asia Cup, as he has sustained an injury (on his left leg) during practices.

SLC Selectors brought in Nuwan Thushara into the 20-man squad.

#SLC #lka pic.twitter.com/cQuAjAmwZg — Sri Lanka Cricket 🇱🇰 (@OfficialSLC) August 22, 2022

"Asia Cup: Sri Lanka Team Updates

Dushmantha Chameera, who was named in the 20-member #AsiaCup2022 squad, will not take part in the Asia Cup, as he has sustained an injury (on his left leg) during practices. SLC Selectors brought in Nuwan Thushara into the 20-man squad," official handle of the Sri Lanka Cricket tweeted.

Sri Lanka will open their campaign against Afghanistan in Dubai in the opening fixture of the Asia Cup on Saturday, August 27. Sri Lanka will then take on Bangladesh on September 1.

Sri Lanka squad for Asia Cup: Dasun Shanaka (c), Danushka Gunathilaka, Pathum Nissanka, Kusal Mendis, Charith Asalanka, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Ashen Bandara, Dhananjaya de Silva, Wanindu Hasaranga, Maheesh Theekshana, Jeffrey Vandersay, Praveen Jayawickrama, Chamika Karunaratne, Dilshan Madushanka, Matheesha Pathirana, Nuwanidu Fernando, Nuwan Thushara, Dinesh Chandimal.