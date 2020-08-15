Dhoni, who played 350 ODIs for India remained to be the most important player on-field, as he was the also arguably the best decision-maker India has ever seen.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian captain, Mahendra Singh Dhoni on Saturday, August 15, announced his retirement from international cricket, leaving each of his fans stunned and saddened.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, the most successful captain of India Cricket team, was known for his unpredictable and accurate decisions and his power-hitting, of course. Dhoni, who played 350 ODIs for India remained to be the most important player on-field, as he was the also arguably the best decision-maker India has ever seen.

Dhoni was also famous for his inch-perfect reviews and the master he has done in the DRS Review system of the ICC. In the DRS Review system, the captain of the fielding team or the current batsman of the batting team can challenge the umpire’s call of out and not out.

And ever since the ICC introduced this system into international matches, Mahendra Singh Dhoni used the advantage to the fullest and sheer brilliance. If someone has to keep the name of the DRS review system on a player’s name, then Dhoni will be the only choice. The DRS, unofficially, is called Dhoni Review System withing his fans.

So as the master-mind of the game retires today, here are his top five reviews, which left everyone amused:

Review on LBW decision against Pakistan in 2018:

During the Asia Cup in 2018, Dhoni’s instincts proved to be wicket for Rohit Sharma-led India team, despite the umpire giving Pakistan’s Imam-ul-Haq ‘Not Out’ for an appeal for LBW. After Yuzvendra Chahal made the appeal, the umpire gave the batman a not out, but Dhoni instantly insisted to Rohit Sharma for a review, to which Sharma readily agreed. The umpire reversed the decision since the ball was crashing into the stumps, giving India a crucial wicket in the crunch game.

Review on LBW decision against England in 2018:

During England vs India in Leeds, Moeen Ali stunned Dhoni with a ripper of a ball and appealed for an LBW, to which the umpire agreed to send Dhoni back to the pavilion. But, Dhoni was quick to go for the DRS. Dhoni calculated quickly that the ball bounced high enough to miss the stumps by a huge margin, even though the other two parameters were spot on. As a result, the decision was overturned in Dhoni's favour.

Review to save Yuvraj Singh against England in 2017:

During the second ODI match between India and England early in 2017, Yuvraj Singh was asked to go on a caught behind decision by the umpire. Everyone on the field, including Yuvraj Singh himself, believed that he was out but Dhoni asked for a review even before the umpire made up his mind in favour of the bowler. Once the umpire reversed his decision, Singh went on to score 150 while Dhoni scored 134.

Review to dismiss Chris Lynn against KKR in IPL in 2018:

In the first over the innings, when Lungi Ngidi appealed for KKR opener Chris Lynn's catch at slip, the umpire believed that the ball had only touched the pad and Lynn was therefore not out. More or less, everyone was convinced with the decision, but Dhoni, who decided to go for the DRS. And when the umpire checked the clip, it was found that the bat had just scratched the surface of the ball with an almost inaudible nick which somehow Dhoni heard.

Review to dismiss Eoin Morgan against England in 2017:

During this ODI, England batsmen were on the top of Men in Blue and went on to score a massive score of 350 runs at the board. However, it could be more if the sharp mind of Dhoni couldn’t help Hardik Pandya in dismissing Eoin Morgan. On Pandya's appeal and after Dhoni's excellent catch, the umpire immediately said “no”, but Dhoni was certain that Morgan had to go and asked for a review. With audio-inspection and slow motion, the third umpire was finally able to see what Dhoni saw with his bare eyes and asked Morgan to go back to the locker room.

Posted By: Talib Khan