Doug Bracewell Replaces Injured Matt Henry In New Zealand's ODI Squad Against Pakistan, India

Doug Bracewell will join New Zealand squad in Karachi on Wednesday. (Photo: @BLACKCAPS Twitter)

New Zealand have added pacer Doug Bracewell in place of injured Matt Henry in the ODI squads for India and Pakistan.

Henry was ruled out of the tour with an abdominal strain sustained on the final day of the second Test in Karachi, with the injury requiring two to four weeks of rest and rehabilitation.

Bracewell, who has 68 international caps to his name, most recently featured in the Blackcaps home ODI series against Netherlands last April.

The 32-year-old has been in good form with bat and ball on the domestic scene for the Central Stags, starting the season as one of the leading wicket-takers in the Plunket Shield and more recently showing his ability with the bat, making key contributions for the Stags in the Super Smash.

Coach Gary Stead confirmed Bracewell would arrive in Karachi on Wednesday. He added Bracewell was a natural replacement for Henry in the ODI squad.

“Doug is a quality bowler with a lot of experience and we feel his skills best complement the bowling mix we already have in the squads for Pakistan and India," the coach said in a statement.

“He has experience across all three formats at the international level, has experience in the subcontinent, and has already shown his range of skills this season.”

Stead expressed sympathy for Henry, who picked up the injury on the final day of a hard-fought Test in Karachi.

“Matt has been one of the leaders of our ODI attack for a number of years and I know he’s disappointed to be missing out because of injury,” Stead said.

“With important home series coming up, it’s vital he has time to recover properly over the coming weeks.”

Pacer Jacob Duffy will replace Tim Southee in the ODI squad in India but was unavailable to travel any earlier as a replacement for Henry, as he is recovering from COVID.

Auckland Aces bowler Kyle Jamieson (back) and Wellington Firebirds bowlers Adam Milne (side) and Ben Sears (back) were also unavailable for selection as they continue to recover from or manage injuries.

The ODI series against Pakistan starts in Karachi on Monday, January 9 while the ODI series against India starts on Wednesday, January 18 in Hyderabad.

New Zealand ODI squads for series against Pakistan and India: Kane Williamson (c) (Pakistan ODIs only), Tom Latham (captain - India ODIs), Finn Allen, Doug Bracewell, Michael Bracewell, Mark Chapman (India ODIs only), Devon Conway, Jacob Duffy (India ODIs only), Lockie Ferguson, Blair Tickner, Daryl Mitchell, Henry Nicholls, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Henry Shipley, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee (Pakistan ODIs only).