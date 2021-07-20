While the squad led by Shikhar Dhawan will be playing to register the series-win against Sri Lanka. Rohit Sharma-led squad will be out in Durham County stadium in a practice match to straight up their backs for the upcoming matches against England.

Colombo/Durham | Jagran Sports Desk: The best of Indian Cricket speaking about the desi dominance in world cricket will be out on display on Tuesday. Indian Cricket team led Shikhar Dhawan will play to register the series-win in the second One Day International (ODI) match against Sri Lanka in Colombo starting 3 PM Tuesday. On the same day, another Team India squad led by Virat Kohli will play a three-day long practice match against England in Durham county, England.

Virat Kohli, who was earlier expected to lead Team India in the practice match, has been given rest along with Ajinkya Rahane.

This is for the first time that Team India’s two playing-11s will play two games at one time – Rohit-led playing-11 in England and Shikhar Dhawan-led playing-11 in Sri Lanka.𝗠𝗔𝗧𝗖𝗛 𝗗𝗔𝗬

One day Two Matches: Timing and more

Team India will play against Sri Lanka in the second One Day International in Colombo. As per the Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will begin at 3 PM during afternoon. In England, Team India led by captain Rohit Sharma will play against county select-eleven. As per Indian Standard Time (IST), the match will begin at 4:30 PM in the evening. The practice match will be a three-day long affair that will go on from July 20 to July 22.

India had won the first One Day International (ODI) match in the three-match series against Sri Lanka in Colombo on Sunday. 23-year-old Ishan Kishan who made his debut in International cricket, smashed a 59-run huge inning in the match.

Cricket experts have predicted an easy victory of Team India over Sri Lanka this Tuesday. Following which, India may bag the three-match series this Tuesday.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma