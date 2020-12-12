Yuvraj's clarification comes days after his father Yograj made some "disparaging comments" over the farmers' protest.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Following an uproar, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh has distanced himself from his father Yograj's statements over farmers' protest across the country, saying the remarks "do not reflect his ideology".

"As a proud Indian, I am saddened and upset by the statements made by Mr Yograj Singh. I wish to clarify that his remarks have been made in an individual capacity and my ideologies are not the same in any manner," he posted in a message on Twitter.

Yuvraj's clarification comes days after his father Yograj made some "disparaging comments" over the farmers' protest and Hindu community. The Punjabi actor was also sent a legal notice for delivering a "highly blasphemous, inflammatory and derogatory" speech.

He has also been fired from Vivek Agnihotri directorial film 'The Kashmir Files' for his blasphemous speech. The director said that Yograj's speech was "misogynistic" and his narrative was "hateful and divisive".

"My film is about the Hindu genocide in Kashmir. It doesn't make sense for me to have someone in the film who propagates the idea of dividing society on the basis of religion," he had said.

'Won't celebrate my birthday'

Meanwhile, Yuvraj Singh, who turned 39 on Saturday, has said that he won't celebrate his birthday this year in support of the farmers protesting against the Centre's agricultural laws. The former Indian all-rounder has also appealed the Centre to resolve farmers' issues.

"Birthdays are an opportunity to fulfil a wish or desire and this birthday, rather than celebrating, I only wish and pray for a swift resolution of the ongoing talks between our farmers and our government," he has said.

Thousands of farmers have gathered in and around Delhi to protest against the three farm laws, passed in the Monsoon Session of Parliament in September by voice vote despite objections raised by the opposition.

The farmers are protesting against the Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma