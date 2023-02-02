'Don't Mind Coming In And Playing The MS Dhoni Role': Hardik Pandya After NZ T20I Series Win

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya, who leads the side in T20I, is evolved as a cricketer and now looking for a more challenging role in the side. Now, he is ready to fill the big shoes of former skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and wants to play the role of a finisher.

Under Hardik's leadership, India defeated New Zealand by 168 runs to seal the three-match series 2-1 at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

"I've always enjoyed hitting sixes, but I have to evolve and that is life. I have to take the other part where I've always believed in partnerships. I want to give my team and the other person more calmness and the assurance that at least I'm there. I've played more games than any of those guys out there," Hardik said at the post-match press conference.

"In that way, maybe I have to get my strike rate down or... Taking new opportunities or taking new roles is (something) I've always looked forward to. I don't mind coming in and playing the role which somewhere down the line Mahi (Dhoni) used to play."

Hardik added further, "I think at that time, I was young, and I was hitting all around the park, but now since he has gone, all of a sudden that responsibility... It has just naturally come to me, and I don't mind (doing it). We're getting the result we want and it's okay. My focus is on white-ball cricket now"

Talking about his plans, Hardik said his focus is on white-ball cricket while he remains hopeful to return to Test cricket at the 'right time'.

"I will come (back) when I feel (it's) the right time to play Test-match cricket," the all-rounder said, who is out of Test cricket since undergoing back surgery in 2019.

"Right now, I'm going to focus on white-ball cricket, which is important, and if time is right and body is fine, I'll give (the long format] a try," Hardik added.

In their next assignment, India will take on Australia in a four-match Test series followed by three ODIs in India. The first Test of the series will be played in Nagpur from February 9.