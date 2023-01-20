'Don't Go By The Size But Go By Runs': Sunil Gavaskar Lambasts Selectors For Neglecting Sarfaraz Khan

Ever since the in-form batter Sarfaraz Khan was not given a maiden Test call-up despite consistent performance in the past two domestic seasons, former cricketers have come in defence of the youngster who is going all guns blazing on the field to get a chance in India playing XI.

Sarfaraz was not picked for the first two Tests against Australia. However, limited-overs performers Suryakumar Yadav and Ishan Kishan were selected for the series.

Former India captain Sunil Gavaskar critised selectors for overlooking the Mumbai batter for his weight and ignoring his exceptional form. The 25-year-old is enjoying the purple patch in the domestic circuit. The right-handed batter finished as the leading run-scorer with 982 runs including four centuries and two fifties in the 2021-22 Ranji Season.



"He is not staying off the field when he is scoring hundreds, he is back on the field again. All that tells you that the man is fit for cricket. If you are looking for only slim and trim guys, then you might as well go to a fashion show and pick some models and then give them a bat and ball in their hand and then include them. You have cricketers in all shapes and sizes. Don't go by the size, but go by the runs and the wickets," Gavaskar told India Today.

In the ongoing Ranji season, Sarfaraz has amassed 556 runs averaging 111.20 with three centuries. After not getting picked for the Australia Tests, the player had an emotional day and was consoled by his father.

"When the team was announced and my name wasn't there, I was sad the whole day, when we travelled from Guwahati to Delhi, I was feeling very lonely. I cried too," Times of India quoted Sarfaraz as saying.

"I called my dad to Delhi. He spoke to me, I practiced with him, and then felt better," he added.

The first Test between India and Australia will be played in Nagpur from February 9.