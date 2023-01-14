'Done With BCCI': Murali Vijay 'Looking For Opportunities Abroad' To Play Competitive Cricket

India batter Murali Vijay is exploring options to play competitive cricket abroad after failing to get a chance to represent his country off late. The opening batter represented India in 61 Tests, 17 ODIs, and 9 T20Is from 2008 to 2018. He accumulated 4,490 runs across formats for India including 12 centuries and 16 fifties. He last don the Indian jersey in the Test match against Australia in Perth in 2018.

The 38-year-old was omitted from India's squad after his dismal show. Vijay played his last match (Ranji Trophy) for Tamil Nadu in 2019.

"I am almost done with BCCI and looking for opportunities abroad. I want to play a little bit of competitive cricket," Vijay told WV Raman on Wednesdays with WV, a weekly show on Sportstar.

Taking a dig at the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), the veteran cricketer slammed the cricket board for not giving fair chances after hitting 30s. The right-handed is left with no option than exploring his future outside the country.

"After 30 in India, it’s a taboo (smiles). I think people see us as 80-year-olds walking on street. The media should also address it differently. I feel you are peaking in your 30s. Sitting here right now, I feel I can bat the best way I can. But unfortunately, the opportunities were less, and I had to search for chances outside. I honestly feel as a person, you can only do what’s in your hand. You can’t control the uncontrollable. Whatever happened happened," Vijay added.