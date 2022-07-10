'Do Not Support Kapil Dev's Statement': Says Virat Kohli's Childhood Coach Rajkumar

India is currently in England to play the T20 series with the nation and so far out of the 3 matches, the India squad has won two to take a lead of 2-0. However, despite the win, Virat Kohli's performance and his being out of form are talks of concern among fans and the cricket fraternity. Amid all this, Virat's childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma came out in his defence especially after Kapil Dev had asked the team management to drop the ex-skipper.

"I do not support the statements made by Kapil Dev on Virat Kohli. Nothing big happened with Virat that such kind of statement has been issued. Why is there so much hurry with Virat, he has done so well for the country. Making 70 international centuries is not a small thing. I do not think the board will make a decision to have him sit on the bench," Rajkumar told ANI.

His statement came after veteran Indian player Kapil Dev said Team India must prioritise playing in-form players over the ones with big reputations.

"If world No. 2 Test bowler Ashwin can be dropped from Test side then your No. 1 batter can also be dropped," Kapil stated.

The former skipper believes that such competition for places would turn out to be positive for the Indian team, as they are preparing for the T20 World Cup in Australia.

"If he is not performing, you cannot continue to keep these boys out. I hope there is a healthy fight for selection, the youngsters should look to outperform Kohli. But Kohli needs to think, 'Yes at one point I was a big player, but I need to play like that No. 1 player again'. That is a problem for the team, it is not a bad problem," he concluded.