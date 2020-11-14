In a video posted on Twitter, Virat Kohli asked fans to celebrate Diwali with a “simple diya and sweets” and by staying home with “your loved ones.”

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday extended his Diwali greeting to his followers and urged them to not burst crackers to protect the environment. In a video posted on Twitter, Kohli asked fans to celebrate the auspicious festival with a “simple diya and sweets” and by staying home with “your loved ones.”

“A very happy Diwali from me to you and your families. May God bless you with peace, prosperity, and happiness this Diwali. Please remember, do not burst crackers, protect the environment, and have fun at home with your loved ones with a simple diya and sweets on this auspicious occasion. God bless you all, take care,” Kohli said in a video posted on Twitter

Kohli is currently in Australia for India’s T-20, ODI and Test series beginning later this month.

Former Indian cricketers VVS Laxman, Virender Sehwag, and Gautam Gambhir also wished fans a happy Diwali.

May the festival of lights demolish all darkness of 2020 & usher in a new era of hope & prosperity! A very #HappyDiwali to all! Light a diya for all those who died protecting us from the enemy & the pandemic! — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) November 14, 2020

Wishing all of you Happy Deepavali 🪔 🪔 May the Divine Light of Diwali Spread into your Life Peace, Prosperity, Happiness and Good Health. pic.twitter.com/hCGca7bU3J — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) November 14, 2020

May your path always be lit with love and happiness. Wish you a very#HappyDiwali2020 pic.twitter.com/r2pPVZ8QYm — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) November 14, 2020

Posted By: Lakshay Raja