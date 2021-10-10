New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCBI) on Saturday organised a "talent search camp" for physically challenged players for the upcoming Divyang Premier League (DPL) T-20 that will be held at Sharjah International Cricket Stadium in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in February and March next year.

The talent search camp was organised at Boys Higher Secondary School in Bijbehara in Jammu and Kashmir in which 50 physically challenged cricketers from Pulwama, Shopian, Anantnag, Kupwara, Sri Nagar, Bandipura, Budgam, Gandarbal, Kulgam and other districts participated.

Physically Challenged cricketers showed that no disability can stop them playing cricket if they have passion for the game. Rather than specially arrived in the talent search camp, Haroon Rasheed, General Secretary of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India and Ghazal Khan, CEO of DCCBI & DPL, Captain of Rajasthan Rajwada, and player of Indian Disabled Cricket team Sayed Shah Aziz, Captain of Indian Disabled Cricket team Kailash Prasad and the very famous and star icon of Indian Disabled Cricket team Amir Hussain Lone suspected the players deeply.

The list of selected players will be announced very soon in the meeting of Divang Cricket Control Board of India. All the facilities for the Talent Search Camp was provided by the former Indian Cricketer, Parwez Rasool. He assured to Amir Hussain Lone to help any how for any kind of events related to Physically Challenged Cricketers. On this occasion Zahoor Ahmed Vani, Owais Lone, Jahangir, etc. were presented there.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma