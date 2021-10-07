New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Divyang Cricket Control Board of India (DCCBI) on Thursday organised a "talent search camp" at the Government Higher Secondary School Ground in Jammu to select players and physically challenged cricketers for the upcoming Divyang

Premier League (DPL) T-20.

The talent search camp was attended by Sham Singh Langeh, chairman of Jammu Division Physically Challenged Cricket; Haroon Rasheed, General Secretary of Divyang Cricket Control Board of India and several other officials.

Divyang Premier League (DPL) T-20 is the world’s biggest cricket league for the Physically Challenged cricketers, similar to IPL. Season 2 of this league is to be organised at Sharjah International Stadium, Sharjah, UAE in the month of February 2022.

It will be played between eight teams, in which physically challenged cricketers from all over the world will take participate. It is for the very first time that the work is going on such a large scale for the welfare of physically challenged cricketers through Physically Challenged Cricket.

