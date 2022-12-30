'Distressed By The Accident': PM Modi 'Prays For Good Health And Well-Being' Of Hospitalised Rishabh Pant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi prayed for Rishabh Pant's good health and well-being after the cricketer got hospitalised following a car crash near Haridwar in Uttarakhand on Friday.

"Distressed by the accident of noted cricketer Rishabh Pant. I pray for his good health and well-being. @RishabhPant17," PM Modi tweeted.

— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 30, 2022

The wicketkeeper-batter was traveling from Delhi to his home in Roorkee alone in his car. Early in the morning, Pant lost control of his car as he fell asleep while driving and his vehicle collided with a divider before catching fire on the Delhi-Dehradun highway between Manglaur and Narsan in Haridwar district.

As per the release provided by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI), Pant's condition is stable but he has sustained multiple injuries including two cuts on his forehead and a ligament tear in his right knee. He will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries.

"India wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant met with a car accident early on Friday morning near Roorkee, Uttarakhand. He was admitted to Saksham Hospital Multispecialty and Trauma Centre where he was treated for impact injuries," BCCI said in a statement.

"Rishabh has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, toe and has suffered abrasion injuries on his back. Rishabh’s condition remains stable, and he has now been shifted to Max Hospital, Dehradun, where he will undergo MRI scans to ascertain the extent of his injuries and formulate his further course of treatment.

"The BCCI is in constant touch with Rishabh’s family while the Medical Team is in close contact with the doctors currently treating Rishabh. The Board will see to it that Rishabh receives the best possible medical care and gets all the support he needs to come out of this traumatic phase," it added.

Earlier, BCCI secretary Jay Shah said the body is closely monitoring progress and will provide all necessary support.