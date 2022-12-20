'Disappointment As A Team, We Were Not Good Enough To Fight Back': Babar Azar After 3-0 Series Loss Against ENG

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam feels that his side was not able to pull back in the third Test as they suffered a 3-0 loss against England in Karachi on Tuesday.

England defeated Pakistan by eight wickets to become the first side to complete a 3-0 whitewash in Pakistan.

Chasing 167, England comfortably reached the target in 29th over as Ben Duckett played an unbeaten knock of 82 runs while Zak Crawley scored 41. Skipper Ben Stokes scored 35 not out as England clinched the series at National Stadium in Karachi.

"Disappointing as a team. We were not good enough to fight back but, credit to England they played really well. First innings we lost back to back wickets, we were good in patches but not good for longer periods and that cost us," Babar said at the post-match presentation.

Earlier, debutant spinner Rehan Ahmed's historic five-wicket haul restricted Pakistan to 216 in their second innings after England posted 354 in their first essay. Harry Brook smashed 111 runs while Ben Foakes (64) and Ollie Pope (51) smashed half-centuries.

For Pakistan, Abrar Ahmed and Nauman Ali scalped four wickets each in England's first innings.

Babar admitted that Pakistan bowlers fell short in the series but hope to come back better next time.

"Our bowlers fought back very well, but unfortunately that wasn't good enough. Lot of positives in the series and we will carry that to the next series and we will also discuss where we fell short and correct that," he added.

Pakistan won the toss and elected to bat first. Batting first, Babar Azam top-scored with 78 runs while Agha Salman (56) and Azhar Ali (45) also contributed to post 304 in their first essay.

Jack Leach grabbed four wickets while Rehan Ahmed picked two scalps.

England's Harry Brook was named Player of the Match for his 111-run knock in the first innings while he also bagged the Player of the Series accolade for scoring 468 runs in three matches.