'Disappointed Pakistani Fan' Gets New Face After Pakistan Loses T20 World Cup Finals To England

England yet again proved that they are kings of white ball cricket game after winning the ICC World Cup T20 crown against Pakistan. England beat Pakistan by five wickets in the finals and claimed the title. Ben Stokes managed to score a half century (52no off 49) and carried England on his shoulders to secure uplifting victory. After this tremendous victory, England becomes first men’s cricket team to hold the 20-over and 50-over titles at the same time as they won the ODI title back in 2019.

But apart from England’s mega victory, Pakistani fan drew attention on social media after recreating 2019 world cup’s viral angry reaction. ICC also shared the video of reaction of both the fans and wrote, "Thought this looked familiar! In the viral video, Pakistani cricket fan Sarim Akhtar had gone viral for staring angrily at Asif Ali after the cricketer dropped catch during the 2019 World Cup.

From Pakistan side, skipper Babar Azam and Muhammad Rizwan gave a good start to the team until Rizwan fell at the score of 29. Babar made 32 runs out of 28 balls. The much needed stability to the Pakistani team was provided by Shan Masood who scored 38 runs on 28 balls.

Pakistan had a good start but lose the momentum after losing wickets at regular intervals at the Melbourne Cricket Ground.

Twitteratis started trolling Pakistan after their defeat but what caught everybody's attention was the new ‘disappointed face’ of Pakistani fan. The fan was spotted in the exact same position as Sarim Akhtar wearing a Pakistan cricket team jersey.

Netizens hilariously trolled the defeat of Pakistan cricket team with their memes. One of the user trolled Pakistan team in a funny way.

