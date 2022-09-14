Dilip Vengsarkar Names THESE Three Players He Would Have Picked For India's T20 World Cup Squad

Former captain and chief selector Dilip Vengsarkar has named three players who would have been picked in India's squad for the next month's T20 World Cup. The veteran cricketer believes pacer Umran Malik and opener Shubman Gill should have find a spot in the 15-member squad while ace seamer Mohammed Shami should have been included in the main squad rather than standby player.

Vengsarkar have backed Urman, Shami and Gill for their 'brilliant performance' in the Indian Premier League. Urman got three chances in India's playing XI in the shortest format where he picked two wickets after the IPL. In the IPL, he bagged 22 wickets in 14 games for SunRisers Hyderabad that too with a killer pace of 150+ kmph. Whereas, Shami played crucial role in Gujrat Titans' title winning journey, picking 20 wickets in 16 games.

On the other hand, attacking batter Gill amassed 483 runs with the help of 4 fifties and an average of 34.50 in the IPL for Gujrat Titans.

“I would have picked Mohammed Shami, Umran Malik and Shubman Gill for the T20 World Cup. Would have given them a long run in T20Is because they all had a brilliant IPL season,” Vengsarkar told The Indian Express.

The 66-year-old feels that middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav should bat at no. 5 in the showpiece event as he can be a 'great finisher' for the side.

“I can’t really comment on who bats at what number. It is up to the think tank, the coach, the captain and the vice-captain. But I feel Suryakumar Yadav, who is batting at 4, can bat at 5 as well. He can be a great finisher,” said Vengsarkar.

“T20 is not like ODIs and Test cricket, where you need certain batters at certain positions. In this format, anybody can bat anywhere. You don’t have time to settle down. One should go after the bowlers from ball one,” he added.

On Monday, BCCI announced India's squad for the T20 World Cup and home T20I series against Australia and South Africa.

India squad for ICC T20 World Cup: Rohit Sharma (Captain), KL Rahul (vice-captain), Virat Kohli, Suryakumar Yadav, Deepak Hooda, Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik (wicket-keeper), Hardik Pandya, R. Ashwin, Yuzvendra Chahal, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Harshal Patel, Arshdeep Singh.

Standby players - Mohammed Shami, Shreyas Iyer, Ravi Bishnoi, Deepak Chahar.