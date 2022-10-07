'Difficult For Selectors To Get The Right Team For 2023 ODI World Cup': VVS Laxman

National Cricket Academy chief and stand-in India head coach for second-string ODI side VVS Laxman feels that selectors will have a 'difficult' job to do when they pick the side for the next year's ODI World Cup in India.

Former batter opined that India have a bunch of talent in their players' pool. Laxman said that all the youngsters are performing really well and the competition is good hence they are spoiled for choices.

“We have a good bunch of cricketers, they are all looking forward to the series, the competition between them is good, we are spoiled for choices considering the amount of talent we have. It will be difficult for the selectors to get the right team going into the 2023 50-over World Cup,” said Laxman on Star Sports.

“All the youngsters are doing well, they know that they will not get too many opportunities once the main players return, but this is a chance to perform well and keep themselves in the hunt when the strongest side is being picked.”

India is currently playing an ODI series against South Africa under the leadership of Shikhar Dhawan while Shreyas Iyer has been appointed vice-captain of the series. India lost the first ODI of the three-match series by nine runs in Lucknow on Thursday.

The likes of Shubman Gill, Rajat Patidar, Sanju Samson, Shreyas Iyer and Kuldeep Yadav are all part of India's ODI squad.

The senior side left for Australia on Thursday for the upcoming T20 World Cup 2022.