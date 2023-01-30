'Different Version Of Me': Suryakumar Yadav On His Cautious Knock In 2nd T20I Against NZ

India star batter Suryakumar Yadav played with a different approach in the second T20I against New Zealand as the pitch was offering too much spin in Lucknow on Sunday. Swashbuckling Suryakumar scored an unbeaten 31-ball 26 to guide India to a six-wicket win to level the three-match series 1-1.

To a shock, the second T20I between India and New Zealand became the first T20I match in India where not a single six was hit in nearly 40 overs.

Chasing a minuscule target of 100, India took 119 balls to get over the line after losing four wickets at 70 in 14.3 overs.

Suryakumar and skipper Hardik Pandya remained unbeaten on 26* and 20-ball 15 not out to register a win with only one ball to spare.

"A different version of SKY today. Adapting to the situation was very important when I went into bat. After losing Washy, it was important for someone to take the game till the end," Suryakumar said on his knock at the post-match presentation.

He further admitted that Washington Sundar had to sacrifice his wicket due to a mix-up in running between the wickets.

"It (on his mix-up with Washington Sundar) was my mistake, it was definitely not a run, I didn't see where the ball was going," Suryakumar said.

Commenting on the nature of the pitch the batter added, "It was a challenging wicket. We didn't think it's turn this way in the second innings but it's important to adapt. We just needed one hit in that over and it was very important to calm our nerves. Before we got the winning runs, he (Hardik) came and told me 'you are going to finish on this ball' and that gave me a lot of confidence."

The final T20I between India and New Zealand will be played at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Wednesday, February 1.