Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Royal Challengers Bangalore are now an association of the past. The star RCB performer is now a key weapon in the arsenal of Rajasthan Royals. The RR-Chahal association is new and fans may take some time to sync-in with that. Among top RCB performers such as Virat Kohli, it was expected that Chahal too may be retained by the Bangalore-based IPL franchise. However, it did not happen. During the auction, Chahal ended up with Rajasthan Royals.

In an interview with The Times of India, Yuzvendra Chahal opened up on not being retained by Royal Challengers Bangalore and related aspects.

"They didn't ask me whether I wanted to be retained or tell me if they wanted to retain me. They just talked about the three retentions and I was told that - 'we will go for you in the auction'. Neither was I asked about money nor did I get any offer of retention. But I will always be loyal to my Bangalore fans. I love them so much, no matter what," Chahal was quoted as saying by The Times of India.

Further talking about the bond he has with the RCB fans, Chahal told Times of India, "I have a close bond with RCB, especially with the fans. I got to play a lot of matches with the team. I am emotionally attached to RCB. I never thought I would play for some other team. People and fans on social media are still asking me 'why did you ask for this much money?'. The reality is that Mike Hesson (RCB Director of Cricket) called me and said 'Listen Yuzi, there are three retentions (Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj)."

Chahal played 113 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore throughout the IPL editions starting 2014, managing to take 139 wickets.

Posted By: Mukul Sharma