New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar revealed he never requested the BCCI for paternity leave during the birth of his first child despite back to back overseas tournaments against New Zealand and West Indies in 1996. In a column for Dainik Jagran, Gavaskar said he was committed to play for the country at that time and that his wife supported him in his decision.

Gavaskar's remarks have come at a time when Virat Kohli's decision to miss out on the three tests against Australia -- to be at the birth of his first child -- has been met with mixed reactions on social media from fans and cricket fraternity alike.

"I did not ask for permission to be with my wife for the birth of out child. When I went with the Indian team for a double tour of New Zealand and West Indies, I knew that the child would be born during my stay away. I was committed to playing for India and my wide supported me for this," Gavaskar wrote.

"Since both our families were present for any need and were being looked after by specialist doctors, I was able to leave and play without any worries. After all, what was I going to do there?" He added.

The veteran cricketer said he saw his first child Rohit three months after his birth.

"I first saw Rohan after almost three months, but the late Suresh Saraiya of All India Radio Team brought some pictures of him in Barbados," he said.

Kohli, who is currently leading the Indian side in Australia, will be flying back home after the first test of the Border Gavaskar trophy to be with this first child in January 2021.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja