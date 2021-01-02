An Indian cricket fan's claims that he met five players currently part of the test squad against Australia in a Melbourne restaurant and "hugged" one of them, have prompted questions over the potential breach of the bio-security protocols in the lead up to the third test of the Border Gavaskar Trophy.

Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill, Prithvi Shaw, Navdeep Saini, and Rohit Sharma were spotted eating at a Melbourne restaurant on Friday by an Indian fan. In a series of tweets, the fan claimed he paid the bills of the Indian players, following which Pant hugged him and said he would agree to click a photo if he takes the money for the food bill back. While bio-security protocols allow players to dine at restaurant, the fan's claim that he hugged one of the players prompted questions over the breach of the protocols.

Quoting a source in know of the developments, news agency ANI, however, reported that the players followed all safety protocols and there was no need for any investigation. The fan himself later admitted he tweeted the part about Pant hugging him in excitement of the moment.

"The boys had just gone out to a restaurant to get some food. They followed all the necessary protocols and their temperature was checked and proper sanitisation was done before they sat on the table. There is no need to make an issue out of this. As for the question of a fan being hugged by Pant, the fan himself confessed that he said that out of excitement," the source told the agency.

India will take on Australia in the third test on January 7. The visitors had won the second match by eight wickets. Three of the five players spotted in the restaurant -- Pant, Gill, and Sharma -- are likely to be the part of playing XI for the third test.

