New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Indian cricketer Virender Sehwag has said that the upcoming edition of BCCI’s T-20 league will be “extra special” as the tournament will witness MS Dhoni back in action after a 14-month hiatus from the competitive cricket.

Dhoni, who announced his retirement from the international cricket last month, has not played competitive cricket since India’s loss in the semi final of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand. The former Indian skipper will be back on the cricket pitch on September 19 in the T-20 league opener against defending champions Mumbai in the United Arab Emirates.

"I think this tournament will be extra special for everyone – the players as well as the audience...watching Dhoni back on the pitch is sure to be a delight. There''s so much in store, need I say more?" Sehwag, who will be co-hosting a show ''Power Play with Champions'' on Flipkart Video, said, as quoted in a report by news agency PTI.

Sehwag said he spent his time under the lockdown analysing old matches, including his own innings. He said cricket is an integral part of an Indian''s life and the fans have waited long for the sport to return.

"I''ve spent a lot of my time during the lockdown watching old matches, analyzing them, including my own innings. Cricket forms an important part of our DNA as Indians and we''ve waited with bated breath for it to return" he said.

The upcoming edition of the BCCI's T-20 league will be played in the United Arab Emirates from September 19 to November 10. Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on MS Dhoni-led Chennai in the tournament opener on September 19.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja