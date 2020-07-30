Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi never shies away from expressing his views even if it costs him a controversy

New Delhi|Jagran Sports Desk: Former Pakistan skipper Shahid Afridi never shies away from expressing his views even if it costs him a controversy. So, it was unsurprising when the former all rounder came up with a quick answer when he was asked to choose between MS Dhoni and Ricky Ponting. During a Twitter interaction, Afridi was asked by a fan to name either India's Mahendra Singh Dhoni or Australia's Ricky Pointing as the better captain, Afridi's chose former Indian skipper over the Australian legend. “I rate Dhoni a bit higher than Ponting as he developed a new team full of youngsters,” wrote Afridi during the online interactive session.

Ricky Pointing and Mahendra Singh Dhoni, both, have been successful Cricket captains of their respective teams. Ricky Pointing led the Australian Cricket team to hold successive World Cup titles in 2003, and 2007. MS Dhoni, however, so far remains the only captain in world Cricket who has won all three ICC titles while captaining his team -- 2007 ICC T-20 World Cup in South Africa, 2011 ICC World Cup in Indian subcontinent, and 2013 ICC Champions trophy in England and Wales.

Dhoni''s last outing in India colours was during the World Cup semifinal against New Zealand in July where he was run out following a half century. Dhoni, who is on a sabbatical right now, has turned up for the country in 350 ODIs, 90 Tests and 98 T20 Internationals while effecting a staggering 829 dismissals behind the stumps.

His career is studded with several milestones including leading India to the trophy in the 2011 World Cup where he finished the title clash with a six. only captain to win all ICC trophies.

