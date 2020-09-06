Bravo, who has long been a crucial part of the CSK, said that transition is in Dhoni's mind for quite some time and that he may hand over the baton to Suresh Raina or someone younger.

New Delhi | Jagran News Desk: Will Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who retired from international cricket on August 15, also bid adieu to the Indian Premier League (IPL) after this year's edition? His IPL teammate Dwayne Bravo has revealed that Dhoni is already thinking about grooming someone to take over the role of Chennai Super Kings' (CSK) captain. Dhoni has led CSK for 10 seasons out of which the franchise has lifted the title thrice. Bravo, who has long been a crucial part of the CSK, said that transition is in Dhoni's mind for quite some time and that he may hand over the baton to Suresh Raina or someone younger.

"I know it's been in the back of his mind for some time, I mean all of us have to step aside at some point of time. It's just the matter of when… when to step aside and hand it over to whether it’s a Raina or someone younger," Bravo told ABP news.

The CSK all-rounder said that retirement from international cricket will ease Dhoni's pressure a bit but it will not change his style of captaincy.

"He doesn't have to worry about a billion people now, it's just CSK the franchise but I don't think that'll change the person he is, won't he change how leads the team, definitely he'll be the same person," Bravo said.

Don't feel pressure under Dhoni's captaincy

The West Indian cricketer, who is currently playing in the Caribbean T20 League said that while playing for the CSK, players don't have any outside pressure from the owners or the management neither they feel any pressure under Dhoni's captaincy.

"We have a very talented squad, full of experience and also we have a management staff, that is very relaxed and balanced and also the owners… All these things come together and play a part (in making CSK a successful franchise). We don’t have any outside pressure from the owners or the management. We don’t feel under pressure with MS (Dhoni) as captain," Bravo said.

"I think CSK have one of the most loyal fans whether we play in Mumbai, Delhi or Bangalore you see a lot of yellow shirts in the stands. We enjoy each other's success, so these are the main reasons behind the success of CSK."

Posted By: Shashikant Sharma