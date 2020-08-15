Dhoni holds the record for most stumpings in the world and sits at the top of the list in ODIs with 123 stumpings and 321 catches, inflicting 444 dismissals from 350 ODIs.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In saddening news for the all the cricket lovers across the country and across the world, the ‘captain-cool’ of Indian cricket, Mahendra Singh Dhoni, on Saturday, announced his retirement from International Cricket.

And, as he was always the most unpredictable captain throughout his 16-year-long career, Dhoni’s announcement of retirement came at the most unusual time, when the 39-year-old cricketer joined his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammates for the upcoming 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Announcing his retirement, Dhoni took to Instagram and wrote, "Thanks. Thanks a lot for ur love and support throughout. from 1929 hrs consider me as Retired," with a 4-minute long eye-tearing video, featuring ‘Main Pal Do Pal Ka Shayar Hu’ song.

Dhoni, who debuted in 2004, played 350 One Day Internationals (ODIs) for India and was arguably the most successful captains of the team, and was also one of best of all times wicket-keeper. And as much as he is known to change the course of the game with his bat, he was also known to turn the tide with his wicket-keeping gloves.

Dhoni holds the record for most stumpings in the world and sits at the top of the list in ODIs with 123 stumpings and 321 catches, inflicting 444 dismissals from 350 ODIs. He was also the fastest wicket-keeper in the world and had shown his super-human reflexes to the world many times.

Here are Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s five fastest stumpings that will leave your eyes wide open:

Keemo Paul in 2018, India: Mahendra Singh Dhoni created the world-record for fastest stumping during this match when he stumped West Indies’ Keemo Paul in just 0.08 seconds, less than the time taken to blink an eye. Even the bowler, Ravindra Jadeja got confused and confirmed with Mahi about the dismissal, and Dhoni’s smile was enough to know the results.

Watch:

George Bailey in 2016, Australia: Dhoni stunned Australian batsman George Bailey with his lightning-fast hands behind the stumps when he took just 0.19 seconds to hit the stumps. he Indian skipper knew immediately that it was out and India just had to wait for the confirmation from the third umpire. As the big screen showed 'OUT', there was a huge cheer from the Indian fans in the crowd.

Rashid Khan in 2019, England: Afghanistan star Rashid Khan left speechless when Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s sheer brilliance behind the wicket resulted in his wicket and the team’s loss. Dhoni pulled off the stumping in a flash and Rashid Khan had no chance to drag his foot inside the crease.

Watch:

AB de Villiers in 2018, India (IPL): Mahendra Singh Dhoni reacted in 0.16 seconds to stump RCB's AB de Villiers in the IPL match between CSK and RCB in 2018. De Villiers tried to reverse-paddle a Harbhajan delivery and was beaten by the turn before Dhoni flipped the bails off immediately.

Watch:

Angelo Mathews in 2017, Sri Lanka: Dhoni during this match between India and Sri Lanka in Colombo, gave the Lankans an amusing moment when he stumped Angelo Mathews in a flash. The former Sri Lankan skipper was left clueless when he was deceived in flight by leg-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal and Dhoni removed the bails in a flash.

Watch:

Posted By: Talib Khan