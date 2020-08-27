Singh added that if one talks about the history of the game, he will never get a player like Dhoni who has won so many matches from batting at that position.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former left-arm pacer RP Singh, whose glitz enabled India to bag T-20 World Cup in 2007, has opened up about Mahendra Singh Dhoni’s finishing skills and said that Mahi is a ‘beast’ when it comes to finishing off in style.

Mahendra Singh Dhoni, who played at number 5 or number 6, had better statistics on the occasions he played above in the batting order. However, RP Singh said that since nobody else other than Dhoni could absorb as much pressure better than him, he kept on batting deep in the order.

“If I am not wrong, MS himself had said in an interview that he wanted to bat at number 4 but maybe the team thought there was none better than him to absorb the pressure in the late order,” RP Singh told Cricket.com.

Singh added that if one talks about the history of the game, he will never get a player like Dhoni who has won so many matches from batting at that position.

“We have spoken about Bevan and all but MS was a completely different beast,” said RP Singh. Interestingly, one of country’s most legendary cricket moments when MS Dhoni waived off a helicopter at Mumbai’s Wankhede stadium during 2011 World Cup final, captain cool had chosen to bat at number 5, above than the spots he had batted at earlier during the tournament simply because of the sheer pressure element that had to be absorbed if India was to win.

Reflecting on the sheer humility Mahi possesses when it comes to his fellow teammates, Singh said that Dhoni has always been down to earth and composed as a person.

“We used to complain that he never takes our calls. Once he told Munaf (Patel) and I, that, when he retires, he would pick up the phone in just half-a-ring. Now we will check if really has retired,” Singh joked.

As one of India’s most successful captains of all time, MS Dhoni captained the Indian Cricket team in ODIs (2007 to 2016) and Tests (2008 to 2014) before passing the baton to Virat Kohli. He announced retirement from all formats of cricket on August 15 this year.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma