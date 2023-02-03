Deepak Chahar's Wife Duped Of Rs 10 Lakh On Pretext Of Business, Files Complaint In Agra

A case has been registered against two men named Dhruv Pareek and Kamlesh Pareek, who hail from Hyderabad. Allegedly they are the prime accused in the case. Reportedly, one of the accused had held an official post at Hyderabad Cricket Association (HCA) previously.

By JE Sports Desk
Fri, 03 Feb 2023 06:02 PM IST
Minute Read
India pacer Deepak Chahar with his wife Jaya Bhardwaj (Photo: Deepak Chahar Instagram)

India pacer Deepak Chahar's wife Jaya Bhardwaj has been duped of Rs 10 lakh by two Hyderabad men on the pretext of business. Lokendra Chahar, the cricketer's father, has filed a complaint at Agra's Hari Parvat police station.

The two accused allegedly fled with ten lakh rupees on October 7, 2022. They have not yet returned any money, according to the First Information Report (FIR). Additionally, the accused threatened Chahar's family and verbally attacked them when they demanded the return of the money.

Deepak Chahar and Jaya Bhardwaj got married on June 2 in Agra last year.

"When I met you first time I felt that you are the one and I was right. We have enjoyed every moment of our life together and I promise you to keep you always happy like this. One of the best moment of my life. Everyone pls give your blessings to us," Chahar had posted on Instagram after his marriage.

 
 
 
View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Deepak Chahar (@deepak_chahar9)

In a touching gesture, Chennai Super Kings pacer Chahar proposed to his then girlfriend Jaya Bhardwaj after a match against Punjab Kings (PBKS) in Indian Premier League on October 7, 2021.

