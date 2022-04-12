Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Tuesday suffered a massive setback after pacer Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the 15th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to a back injury.

Chahar, 29, was signed by CSK for Rs 14 crore in the IPL 2022 mega auction. The franchise had hoped that he would be fit before the second week of April, but the seriousness of the injury has completely ruled him out of the tournament.

Quoting sources, news agency PTI reported Chahar suffered the back injury during his rehab at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. Chahar has been at the NCA for more than a month now, recovering from the quadricep tear he picked during India's T20I series against West Indies in February.

Initially it was believed that Chahar would miss a major part of the IPL, but his quick recovery kept CSK optimistic of a late April return. The pacer had suffered a quadriceps injury during the third T20I against West Indies in February, walking off the field after failing to complete his spell.

The 29-year-old went on to miss the ensuing series against Sri Lanka. Chahar, who is also adept at playing the big shots, played a key role in the team's success last year.

Chahar's injury is yet another setback for the CSK, who have lost all their four matches so far in the 10-team competition. Currently, Ravindra Jadeja's side is placed at the bottom of the points table with a net run rate (NRR) of -1.211.

Chennai Super Kings Full Squad: Ravindra Jadeja (Captain), MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper batsman) Moeen Ali, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Dwayne Bravo, Ambati Rayadu, Robin Uthappa, Mitchell Santner, Chris Jordan, Adam Milne, Devon Conway, Shivam Dube, Dwaine Pretorius, Maheesh Theekshana, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Tushar Deshpande, KM Asif, C Hari Nishaanth, N Jagadeesan, Subranshu Senapati, K Bhagath Verma, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Mukesh Choudhary.

(With inputs from PTI)

