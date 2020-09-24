Dean Jones' batting was characterized by his nimble footwork and his willingness to take risks made him a trendsetter in the limited overs cricket.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Australian Cricketer Dean Jones passed away on Thursday at the age of 59 after suffering a massive cardiact arrest in Mumbai. A champion commentator known for his forthright views, he was signed up to do off-tube commentary on the thirteenth edition of the Indian Premier League currently being played at the United Arab Emirates.

Through the late 1980s and early 1990s, Jones was regarded among the best One Day International batsmen in the world and had been inducted into the Australian Cricket Hall of Fame last year. His batting was characterized by his nimble footwork and his willingness to take risks made him a trendsetter in the limited overs cricket.

Jones redefined the ODI cricket was to be played in the decades to come. In his career, he had appeared in 164 ODI matches and scored 6068 runs with an average of 44.62. His versatile batsmanship, coupled with frentic running between the wickets would put immense pressure on the opposition and set the trend for how we know the ODI cricket today.

Jones had also appeared in 52 test matches and scored 3631 runs with an average of 46.55. Through his career, Jones scored two double century, including one against Indian in Chennai. That 210-run stand is considered a defining moment in his career and one of the most epic test innings by an Australian batsman.

Jones was part of the 1987 Australian World Cup squad and batted at number three during the tournament. His 314 runs -- including three half-centuries -- helped Australia win its first World Cup. The batsman was controversially dropped from the test team at the start of the 1992-92 season.

Jones has commentated in various leagues across the world. At the time of his death, he was in Mumbai for the off-tube commentary on the Indian Premier League currently being played at the United Arab Emirates.

Posted By: Lakshay Raja