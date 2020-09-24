Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passed away at the age of 59 on Thursday.

Mumbai | Jagran Sports Desk: Former Australia cricketer Dean Jones passed away at the age of 59 on Thursday due to cardiac arrest in Mumbai. Jones was in Mumbai as a commentator for the 13th season of the Indian Premier League (IPL).

The news of Jones' death was confirmed by Star India which said that the former Australian cricketer suffered a heart attack on Thursday.

"It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing away of Mr. Dean Mervyn Jones AM. He died of a sudden cardiac arrest," Star Sports said a press release.

"We express our deep condolences to his family and stand ready to support them in this difficult time. We are in touch with the Australian High Commission to make the necessary arrangements," the release said.

"Jones was one of the great ambassadors of the game associating himself with Cricket development across South Asia. He was passionate about discovering new talent and nurturing young cricketers," Star Sports added.

"He was a champion commentator whose presence and presentation of the game always brought joy to millions of fans. He will be sorely missed by everyone at Star and his millions of fans across the globe. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends," the broadcasters said.

Following his death, several cricketers paid their condolence and expressed their grief. "Saddened to hear the news of Dean Jones passing away. Still cannot believe it. Was one of my favourite commentators, he was on air in many of my landmarks. Had really fond memories with him. Will miss him," tweeted former Indian opener Virendra Sehwag.

Dean Jones, who was popularly known as "Professor Deano", had played 52 Tests for Australia, scoring 3,631 runs at an average of 46.55 with 11 centuries. Jones most notable innings in Test cricket was his double hundred against India in the tied Test in Chennai in 1986. He scored 210 runs in that match which also remains the highest score by an Australian batsmen in India.

The 59-year-old also played 164 one day internationals (ODIs) and scored 6,068 runs at 44.61 with 7 hundreds and 46 fifties.

Posted By: Aalok Sensharma