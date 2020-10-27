DC vs SRH, IPL 2020: While SRH will be hoping to win to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs, the Delhi Capitals will be seeking a win to cement their place in the playoffs and retain the top spot in the points table.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: David Warner-led Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday will be facing one of the best performers of the tournament, Delhi Capitals in today's encounter of the IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Both the teams will be looking forward to a win for the same cause. While SRH will be hoping to win to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs, the Delhi Capitals will be seeking a win to cement their place in the playoffs and retain the top spot in the points table.

This will be the second encounter between the two teams. In the previous match, Delhi Capitals lost to the Sunrisers Hyderabad by 15 runs. The SRH bowlers restricted the DC on 147 after setting up a target of 163 in the allotted 20 overs. While Delhi is on the second spot on the points table with 7 wins of the 11 matches, the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) is at the seventh position with just 4 wins of the 11 games it had played.

DC vs SRH Preview:

The past week or so has been quite dramatic in the IPL. DC alongside the other two sides in the top three – Royal Challengers Bangalore and Mumbai Indians – incurred losses at the hands of teams in the bottom half of the table.

Coming after facing defeats in two consecutive matches, the Delhi Capitals will be hunting for a win to retain the top spot and cement their place in the playoffs. Another loss might lead to them press the panic button with two games left as they are in danger of getting displaced from the top two. The Delhi Capitals have a balanced team and the players are performing well. However, the team is facing some issues with the batting line up. Delhi Capitals replaced youngster Prithwi Shaw with experienced Ajinkya Rahane after Shaw could only manage to score 11 runs in last 4 games. However, the move backfired and Rahane was dismissed on the very first ball of the innings against KKR. The middle-order also failed to perform in the last match against KKR as Delhi were bundled on 135 in the chase of 195.

On the other hand, the Sunrisers Hyderabad are not up to the mark and could only manage to win 4 matches of the 11 it had played. In its last encounter against Kings XI Punjab, the SRH displayed the poorest show and could not achieve a target of 127 runs. SRH batsmen were not able to score 30 runs in last 5 overs and were restricted to 115. The batting lineup of SRH is the main bone of contention with only openers putting a good show and other batters going back to the dugout on low scores. SRH also have to improvise their bowling lineup and stop their opponents from scoring big runs.

DC vs SRH Who will win the match?

Looking at the current situation, the SRH will do its best as today will be their last chance to keep their hopes alive for the playoffs, but the Delhi Capitals will surely get over the line as today will be their last opportunity to gather some momentum before they square off against the other two teams in the top three positions in their last two league games.

Posted By: Talib Khan