New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: After facing two consecutive defeats against Kings XI Punjab and Kolkata Knight Riders, Shreyas Iyer Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with Sunrisers Hyderabad in today's encounter of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The toss for the 47th match will take place at 7 pm IST and the high-voltage match will start at 7:30 pm IST.

This will be the second clash between the two teams after they met earlier in Abu Dhabi. In the previous match between the two, Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) managed to post a decent total of 162 runs on the scoreboard. Chasing a target of 163, the Delhi Capitals could not get over the line and were restricted to 147 by the bowlers of SRH. Today, the Delhi Capitals will be looking forward to avenging that loss and also break their losing streak.

DC vs SRH Pitch Report:

The pitch at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is favourable for the team batting in the second innings as the dew factor in the evening makes it difficult for the bowlers to grip the ball according to their wish. As the evening progresses, it becomes more difficult for spinners to grip the ball to find the right spot. Dubai has also not seen big totals as compared to the other two venues. If the team batting first could manage to score 180 odd runs, it will be a very difficult task for the chasing team achieve the target.

Weather Forecast:

It is going to be an evening with a clear sky. The maximum temperature is expected to be 33 degree Celsius and the minimum temperature is likely to reach 22 degrees Celsius. The wind speed will be around 18 kmph in the evening, while the humidity will be around 37 per cent. The weather forecast also shows no chances of rain.

Delhi Capitals Probable Playing XI:

Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravi Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Tushar Deshpande/Harshal Patel and Anrich Nortje.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable Playing XI:

David Warner (C), Jonny Bairstow (WK), Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar, Priyam Garg, Abdul Samad/Abhishek Sharma, Jason Holder, Rashid Khan, Khaleel Ahmed/Basil Thampi, T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma

