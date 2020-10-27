DC vs SRH, IPL 2020: Hitting Delhi Capitals bowlers around the field, David Warner and Wrddhiman Saha helped SRH post 77 runs inside the first six overs of the powerplay against the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner and his opening partner Wriddhiman Saha on Tuesday were seen at their devastating best as the tow helped their team to register the highest powerplay score by any team in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020).

Hitting Delhi Capitals bowlers around the field, David Warner and Wrddhiman Saha helped SRH post 77 runs inside the first six overs of the powerplay against the Delhi Capitals at the Dubai International Stadium. Wriddhiman Saha was the one who started the onslaught as he took on Delhi's main bowler Kagiso Rabada. As soon as Ravichandran Ashwin came to bowl in the third over of the innings, David Warner went into overdrive and started showing off his big-hitting skills.

In the final over of the powerplay, David Warner smashed 22 runs off the over bowled by Kagiso Rabada, and as a result, the left-handed batsman brought up his half-century off just 25 balls. Co-incidentally Warner is also celebrating his 34th birthday today. David Warner went to make 66 runs off 34 balls including 8 fours and 2 sixes, while Wrddhiman Saha posted massive 87 runs in just 45 balls which inludes 12 boundaries and 2 sixes.

Earlier, Delhi Capitals had won the toss and opted to bowl first. Delhi Capitals made no changes to their lineup in today's match, while SRH brought in Kane Williamson, Wriddhiman Saha, and Shahbaz Nadeem to their playing XI. The last time these two teams met in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL), SRH defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs.

SRH, who have secured 4 wins from 11 matches, are currently in the bottom half of the points table while DC, who have 7 wins from 11 games are placed on the second spot in the standings. SRH are coming into this game on the back of their 12-run loss against Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) in a low-scoring thriller.

Posted By: Talib Khan