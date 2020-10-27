DC vs SRH, IPL 2020: Warner scored a whopping 54 runs during the six overs of the powerplay and surpassed youngster Prithwi Shaw, who had scored 42 runs inside the powerplay against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same stadium.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad skipper David Warner batted up a storm against the Delhi Capitals in today's match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. Warner, in SRH's do or die match, played a knock of 66 runs in 34 balls with a strike rate of 194.12. His inning included 2 sixes and 8 boundaries and also stitched a crucial 107-run opening partnership with his partner Wriddhiman Saha.

During his innings of 66 runs, David Warner also made a special record and became the highest run-getter inside powerplay in this season of the IPL. Warner scored a whopping 54 runs during the six overs of the powerplay and surpassed youngster Prithwi Shaw, who had scored 42 runs inside the powerplay against the Royal Challengers Bangalore at the same stadium.

David Warner is second in IPL for scoring 60 or more. He has done this feat for the 31st time in this league. Next to him is Kings XI Punjab's Chris Gayle who has scored 60 or more runs in the IPL 32 times so far, while RCB skipper Virat Kohli has scored 60 or more runs 29 times during the powerplay in the IPL.

Here are the top 6 batsmen who have scored 60 or more runs in IPL. (Note: These figures are till the first innings of the 47th match of IPL 2020)

Chris Gayle - 32

David Warner - 31

Virat Kohli - 29

AB de Villiers - 23

Rohit Sharma - 23

Ajinkya Rahane - 23

Wriddhiman Saha and David Warner played knocks of 87 and 66 respectively as SunRisers Hyderabad smashed 219/2 in the allotted twenty overs against Delhi Capitals here at the Dubai International Stadium. This score by SunRisers Hyderabad is the highest-ever for a T20 match played at the Dubai International Stadium. Sent into bat first, SunRisers Hyderabad got off to a quickfire start as openers David Warner and Wriddhiman Saha put on 77 runs inside the first six overs.

Posted By: Talib Khan