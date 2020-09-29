New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Sunrisers Hyderabad have defeated Delhi Capitals by 15 runs in match 11 of the 13th edition of Indian Premier League. Opener Jonny Bairstow's sublime fifty complemented by a match-winning bowling effort from Rashid Khan helped the Hyderabad side register its maiden victory in the tournament.

In the first innings, Jonny Bairstow scored his second half centruy of the tournament helping Sunrisers Hyderabad post a decent total of 162 for four against Delhi Capitals. Kane Williamson's inclusion gave a much needed boost to the squad as he contributed crucial 41 runs. Bairstow reached his fifty off 44 balls before holding out to Nortje in the 18th over. During DC’s chase, Delhi squad had lost Prithvi Shaw early in the innings. Shikhar Dhawan was the top scorer for Delhi side as he scored 34 runs in a slow, disjointed performance by the batsmen.

Rashid Khan took the crucial wickets of Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer. Rashid got into the act straightaway, dismissing Iyer with his second ball and then returned to remove Dhawan with a wrong'un in the 12th over as DC slipped to 63 for three. Rishabh Pant then smashed two sixes on both sides of the wicket in the 13th over to ease the pressure. Shimron Hetmyer (21) also joined the party, launching Khaleel Ahmed for successive sixes in the 15th over.

However, Bhuvneshwar came back to dismiss Hetmyer, before Pant became the third victim of Rashid. Needing 59 runs from 30 balls, all eyes were on Marcus Stoinis (11) but he was done in by a well placed yorker from Natarajan to end Delhi's hopes. Delhi Capitals won the toss and chose to bowl first against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Tuesday.

Posted By: Rakesh Kumar Jha