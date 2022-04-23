New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Indian Premier League (IPL) on Saturday fined Delhi Capitals captain Rishabh Pant and pacer Shardul Thakur for breaching the IPL code of conduct during their match against Rajasthan Royals on Friday. The IPL has also handed a one-match ban to DC assistant coach Pravin Amre over the incident. Delhi Capitals suffered a 15-run defeat against Rajasthan on Friday in a high-octane last-over thriller.

While Pant and Amre have been fined their entire match fee, Shardul Thakur has been penalised 50 per cent of his match fee, IPL said in a release. Amre has also been handed over a one-match ban.

According to an official statement from IPL, Pant admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.7 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Thakur admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.8 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. Amre also admitted to the Level 2 offence under Article 2.2 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction.

Drama ensued in the final over of the match on Friday when the third delivery, a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy, was whacked by Rovman Powell for a six but the DC camp demanded it is called a no-ball for height. Needing 36 runs for a win off the final over, DC batter Rovman Powell hit three successive sixes from the first three deliveries, including the third ball which was a hip-high full-toss from Obed McCoy, to bring the equation down to 18 runs from the final three balls.

However, the DC camp demanded that the third ball be called a no-ball for height with Pant asking his batters -- Powell and Kuldeep Yadav to walk out and assistant coach Amre stepping onto the playing arena to speak to the umpire.

It started with Kuldeep, who was at the non-striker's end, gesturing to the umpires to check for a possible no-ball on height after the third delivery. Powell joined in having a chat with the umpires too. But the umpires stood their ground, saying the delivery was legal. Pant looked livid and called Kuldeep and Powell back, while assistant coach Shane Watson tried to reason him out.

Amre then went into the playing arena but he was told to go back by the umpires. RR legspinner Yuzvendra Chahal tried to stop Kuldeep from walking out, while Royals opener Jos Buttler, who hit a match-winning 116, was also seen having words with Pant near the boundary line.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan