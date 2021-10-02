New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals on Saturday secured their place into the playoffs of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2021) after defeating Rohit Sharma's Mumbai Indian by 4 wickets at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. For Delhi Capitals (DC), Shreyas Iyer (33 not off 33 balls) led his team to the victory with support from Ravichandra Ashwin (20 not out off 21 balls).

Delhi Capitals have already qualified for the playoffs becoming the second to enter the IPL 2021 playoffs after Chennai Super Kings. As the IPL 2021 Points Table suggest, Rishabh Pant-led Delhi Capitals is at the number 2 spot behind CSK with 18 points off their 2 matches played so far.

After 10 overs Delhi Capitals were 65/4 and needed 65 more for the victory. But Mumbai Indians bowlers kept the line tight and made sure the game goes down the wire. Delhi needed 11 in the last two overs and Shreyas and Ashwin made sure the side doesn't suffer any hiccups as the spinner whacked a six on the first ball of the final over to seal the game.

Chasing 130, Delhi Capitals got off to the worst possible start as they lost three wickets in the powerplay. The Rishabh Pant-led side might have scored 46 runs in the first three overs but three key wickets made sure Mumbai Indians were in the game.

Kieron Pollard's direct hit removed Shikhar Dhawan in the second over while Krunal Pandya and Nathan Coulter-Nile dismissed Prithvi Shaw and Steven Smith to reduce Delhi to 30/3. Pant and Shreyas Iyer stitched a 27-run stand for the fourth wicket before Jayant Yadav bamboozled the wicket-keeper batsman for 26.

Wicket kept falling at regular intervals and Delhi Capitals were soon found reeling at 93/6 before Shreyas and Ravichandran Ashwin hold the fort to take the side home.

Earlier, Mumbai Indians scored 129 in the allotted 20 overs after been asked to bat first. Suryakumar Yadav and Quinton de Kock scored 33 and 19 runs respectively which were also the top two scores by Mumbai Indian batsmen.

