New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shreyas Iyer-led Delhi Capitals suffered a heartbreaking defeat against the Mumbai Indians in the Qualifier 1 of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) on Thursday. Batting first, the Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai posted a massive total 200 runs at the scoreboard with the help of Ishan Kishan's fifty and Hardik Pandya's quickfire 37 in 14 balls.

In response, the Delhi Capitals' top order collapsed like a house of cards, as Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah's magical spells just stunned Delhi's batting line-up. While Boult swept, opener Prithwi Shaw and one-down Ajinkya Rahane for ducks in the very first over of their 201-run chase, Jasprit Bumrah dismissed Shikhar Dhawan and captain Shreyas Iyer in the second and fourth over respectively.

Of the first four batsmen, only Shreyas could manage to score runs, while the other three were dismissed for a duck, reducing the Delhi Capitals to 20/4 in mere four overs. Meanwhile, taking the defeat sportingly, Delhi Capitals, turned a recent tweet by President Donald Trump regarding the elections into a hilarious banter leaving the fans ROFL.

Delhi Capitals took to Twitter and quote-tweeted Trump's "STOP THE COUNT!" tweet with "Me to the guy updating the wickets column", as Delhi collapsed to 0/3 and 20/4 minutes after their 210-run chase started. Check the hilarious tweet here.

Batting first Mumbai Indians set a target of 201 for Delhi Capitals. For Mumbai, Hardik Pandya (37 off 14), Quinton de Kock (40 off 25) and Suryakumar Yadav (51 off 38) and Ishan Kishan (55 off 30) shined in the batting section and help their team to set up a massive target, despite Rohit Sharma and Keiron Pollard two of Mumbai's most experienced batsmen, going for ducks.

Chasing 201, Delhi Capitals' top order collapsed as soon as their innings started with three wickets falling for zero runs scored in just two overs. The nightmare further intensified when skipper Shreyas Iyer departed for 12 and Delhi was reduced to 20 for 4 in 4 overs. The top order's debacle can not be built up again by the middle order despite decent innings by Marcus Stoinis (65 off 46) and Axar Patel's 42 off 33 and the team lost the match by 57 runs.

Posted By: Talib Khan