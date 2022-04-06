New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: KL Rahul and Rishabh Pant, the two enormously gifted cricketers, earmarked as future India captains will be showcasing their tactical acumen when newcomers Lucknow Super Giants square off with Delhi Capitals in an IPL match on Thursday at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Rahul and Pant, both match-winners in their own rights even with the bat, will like to seize the initiative in these early rounds.

It is expected that Tim Seifert will make way for Warner in the Capitals line-up while all-rounder Stoinis, who was picked by Lucknow from the draft might replace one among Andrew Tye or Evin Lewis. As of now, replacing Tye looks more imminent. Both teams have had issues with their bowling but Lucknow under Gautam Gambhir's mentorship has managed pretty well.

The addition of Jason Holder has made them stronger and Delhi will be hoping that Warner gives them a rollicking start alongside mercurial Prithvi Shaw. In the case of LSG, skipper Rahul has two good knocks against CSK and Sunrisers Hyderabad would like that Quinton de Kock also repeats his performance against CSK. However, it is LSG's bowling that needs to stop DC's batting firepower which will grow manifold in Waner's presence and skipper Pant and Shaw also waiting for their big knocks.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 Match Details:

Venue: DY Patil Stadium, Navi Mumbai

Timings: The clash between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants will start at 7:30 pm IST on Thursday.

Where to watch: The match will be telecast live on Star Sports Network. The viewers can live stream on the Hotstar app (paid subscription) or Jio TV.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 Pitch Report:

The pitch at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai in Pune is expected to help both the pacers and batsmen. The pacers will get some pace and bounce initially, while the batsmen are expected to get some assistance in the later part of the game.

DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 DreamXI Prediction:

Rishabh Pant (DC), KL Rahul (LSG), Prithvi Shaw (DC), Evin Lewis (LSG), Ayush Badoni (LSG), Krunal Pandya (LSG), Deepak Hooda (LSG), Axar Patel (DC), Ravi Bishnoi (LSG), Mustafizur Rahman (DC), Andrew Tye (LSG).

DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 Probable Playing XI:

LSG: KL Rahul (Captain), Quinton de Kock (wicketkeeper), Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Deepak Hooda, Ayush Badoni, Krunal Pandya, Jason Holder, Andrew Tye, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi.

DC: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, KS Bharat/ Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (captain/wicketkeeper), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman

DC vs LSG, IPL 2022 Full Squads:

Lucknow Super Giants: KL Rahul (Captain), Manan Vohra, Evin Lewis, Manish Pandey, Quinton De Kock, Ravi Bishnoi, Dushmantha Chameera, Shahbaz Nadeem, Mohsin Khan, Mayank Yadav, Ankit Rajpoot, Avesh Khan, Andrew Tye, Marcus Stoinis, Kyle Mayers, Karan Sharma, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ayush Badoni, Deepak Hooda, Krunal Pandya. Jason Holder.

Delhi Capitals: Rishabh Pant (Captain), Ashwin Hebbar, David Warner, Mandeep Singh, Prithvi Shaw, Rovman Powell, Anrich Nortje, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Shardul Thakur, Axar Patel, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Ripal Patel, Sarfaraz Khan, Vicky Ostwal, Yash Dhull, KS Bharat and Tim Seifert.

Posted By: Talibuddin Khan