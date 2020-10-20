DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Rishab Pant suffered a huge blow in the game against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah and missed three games, the team has played since then.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: In a piece of good news for Delhi Capitals, wicket-keeper batsman Rishabh Pant has been recovered from a Grade 1 tear and is fit to play the ongoing IPL matches. With the news, it is speculated that the left-handed batsman will be playing today's match when the Delhi Capitals will face the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium.

Rishab Pant suffered a huge blow in the game against Rajasthan Royals in Sharjah and missed three games, the team has played since then. According to news agency ANI, quoting a DC source, Rishabh Pant has been constantly working on his hamstring with the physio and is all set to go. However, a final call on whether he will play today's match or not will be taken before the toss.

"He has been working closely with the physio and trainer and has completed sessions without any trouble and is fit. A final call is expected to be taken before toss but Pant is likely to play against Punjab," the source said as quoted by ANI.

Speaking ahead of the game against Rajasthan Royals on October 14, skipper Shreyas Iyer had spoken about missing Pant's presence in the XI. "We have got nice back-ups who can come and perform, we are definitely missing him as a wicket-keeping all-rounder. We have other players as well who can be equally good and they can perform for the team anytime," Iyer said at the toss.

Rishabh Pant suffered a grade 1 tear after it was initially thought to be just a hamstring pull. Pant limped his way to complete the catch off Varun Aaron's bat as Delhi celebrated the win against Rajasthan Royals. During the match, Pant was also seen struggling with reaching the wickets for throws.

"He has a Grade 1 tear and it is not just a hamstring pull as was believed to be. He is under observation and we are hoping he gets fit quickly," the DC source had said as quoted by ANI.

Posted By: Talib Khan