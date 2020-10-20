DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Off to a slow start, Delhi Capitals lose Prithvi Shaw early for 7 runs. Stabling the innings further, skipper Shreyas Iyer showcased some marvellous shots but ended his innings after scoring just 14 runs,

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Shikhar Dhawan scored a brilliant century for Delhi Capitals to take his team set up a target of 165 runs for the Kings XI Punjab, in today's IPL 2020 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

Delhi Capitals started the innings well with Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan scoring 13 runs in the first over. However, KXIP made a comeback as Jimmy Neesham dismissed Shaw in the fourth over.

Stabling the innings further, skipper Shreyas Iyer showcased some marvellous shots but ended his innings after scoring just 14 runs, but his partnership of 48 runs with Shikhar Dhawan stabled his team.

Dhawan bludgeoned the KXIP bowling attack with smashing boundaries at regular intervals. Delhi Capitals finished the Powerplay at 53/1 with Dhawan looking in great touch.

Coming fresh after recovering from a grade 1 tear, Rishabh Pant scored 14 runs for Delhi Capitals after he came to bat at number 4 as Delhi Capitals got reduced to 106/3.

However, Dhawan continued his onslaught over KXIP bowlers as Marcus Stoinis played the role of second fiddle. He also crossed the 5000-run mark in the IPL becoming the fifth batsmen to do so in the tournament's history.

The Punjab bowling squad bowled well in the death overs of the innings to restrict Delhi Capitals to below 180 with Mohammed Shami (2/28) being the stand out performer. Mohammed Shami dismissed Stoinis and Shimron Hetmyer in the 18th and 20th over and restricted Delhi Capitals to 164/5 in 20 overs.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI: KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

