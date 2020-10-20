DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Dhawan became the fifth player to join the list. Dhawan also became the third-fastest batsman to reach the milestone of 5,000 runs in IPL.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Delhi Capitals' opener Shikhar Dhawan continued his hot streak on Tuesday and amassed magnificent 106 runs in the IPL match against the Kings XI Punjab at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium. Dhawan's prowess take his team set a target of 165 runs for the KXIP.

With this century, Dhawan also became the first batsman in IPL's history to hit successive centuries in IPL. Dhawan, in his previous match, had hit a ton against Chennai Super Kings, while chasing 183.

With today's runs, Dhawan also joined the elite list of players who have scored 5,000 runs in the cash-rich league, which includes Virat Kohli (5,759) and Suresh Raina (5,368), Rohit Sharma (5158) and David Warner (5037). Dhawan became the fifth player to join the list. Dhawan also became the third-fastest batsman to reach the milestone of 5,000 runs in IPL. He is only behind Virat Kohli and David Warner in this league.

In another milestone, Dhawan has also become the 6th batsman in the history of IPL to score 4 consecutive 50+ scores. The other five to hit 4 consecutive 50+ scores are Virender Sehwag (5 for DC in 2012), Jos Buttler 5 for RR in 2018), David Warner (5 for SRH in 2019), Virat Kohli (4 for RCB in 2016), and Kane Williamson, who scored 4 50s for the SunRisers Hyderabad in 2018.

The IPL 2020 has been phenomenal for Shikhar Dhawan, especially since the last 3 matches. Dhawan, in the last three matches, has scored 69, 57, and 101 not out in 58 balls, which includes 14 fours and only 1 six. Dhawan is currently the second-highest run-getter in IPL 2020, only behind Kings XI Punjab skipper KL Rahul.

