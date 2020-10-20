DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: This will be the second encounter between the two teams in this year's IPL. In the last match between DC and KXIP, the match went into a super over with Delhi Capitals registering a win.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Top-placed Delhi Capitals will be facing Kings XI Punjab in today's Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) match at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE. The toss for the match will be held at 7:00 pm IST and the match will start at 7:30 pm IST. This will be the second encounter between the two teams in this year's IPL. In the last match between DC and KXIP, the match went into a super over with Delhi Capitals registering a win.

The Delhi Capitals are at the top spot in the points table with 7 wins of their nine matches played so far in the IPL 2020, while on the other hand, the Kings XI Punjab are not having a good season as they are struggling at seventh position with only 3 wins and 6 losses in the nine matches they have played so far in the tournament.

DC vs KXIP Match Preview:

Today IPL 2020 match between the Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab is expected to be a high-voltage encounter. Kings XI Punjab, who just turn the tide by winning last two crucial matches will be looking to make a hat-trick of wins and keeping themselves alive in the tournament. Punjab defeated Mumbai Indians in their last match which witnessed two super overs, the first time in the history of IPL. The win against Mumbai must have boosted the confidence of their players, who already gained momentum after the inclusion of Chris Gayle in the team. The bowling attack of Punjab has also fared well in last two matches with Mohammad Shami returning to his form. In the last game against Mumbai, Shami had defended 6 runs in the super over, leading to another super over. Overall, Punjab appears to be in good shape now and is expected to perform well against the Delhi Capitals.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals are having the time of their life and are just a win away in securing a berth in the play-offs. Delhi is currently at the top spot in the points table with seven wins of the nine matches it had played so far. The team has also registered a win against Chennai Super Kings in their previous match. With the opening pair of Shikhar Dhawan, who scored his maiden IPL hundred in the last game, and Prithwi Shaw, the Delhi Capitals also good middle order performing for the team. The Kagiso Rabada-led bowling attack of Delhi has been phenomenal so far in the tournament.

DC vs KXIP: Who will win the match?

Looking at the last two match performances of Kings XI Punjab, the team appears to be in a good shape and can turn the tables against Delhi Capitals. However, Delhi is just a win away from securing its place in playoffs, so they will going moon and back to have the secure place at the earliest. Delhi will be playing as the favourites, but the confidence of Punjab will surely take them over the line in today's match.

Posted By: Talib Khan