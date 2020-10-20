DC vs KXIP, IPL 2020: Delhi, on the other hand, is just a win away from securing a sure-shot place in the playoffs. The Delhi Capitals has won 7 games of the nine it had played the tournament so far and is sitting at the top spot.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with the Kings XI Punjab in today's IPL 2020 encounter at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai. The match is expected to be a cracking contest as both the teams are eager to win and will be looking forward to stable their position more in the tournament.

Punjab, after a sizzling win against Mumbai in the last match, which witnessed tow super overs, will be eyeing on completing the hat trick of wins, as the KXIP has won their last two games. However, Kings XI Punjab is still at the seventh spot in the points table with just three wins and nine losses.

Delhi, on the other hand, is just a win away from securing a sure-shot place in the playoffs. The Delhi Capitals has won 7 games of the nine it had played the tournament so far and is sitting at the top spot.

Here are the Latest Updates from DC vs KXIP:

Prithvi Shaw departs for 7

The Delhi Capitals are off to a decent start with 25 runs coming off 3 overs. Scores: DC: 25/0 after 3 overs. Shikar Dhawan: 16, Prithivi Shaw: 9

Shikhar Dhawan and Prithvi Shwa started the innings for Delhi Capitals. For Punjab, Glenn Maxwell opened the bowling.

Delhi Capitals Playing XI:

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Shreyas Iyer(c), Rishabh Pant(w), Shimron Hetmyer, Daniel Sams, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada

Kings XI Punjab Playing XI:

KL Rahul(w/c), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, James Neesham, Murugan Ashwin, Mohammed Shami, Ravi Bishnoi, Arshdeep Singh

The Delhi Capitals have won the toss and elected to bat first. The Delhi has witnessed three changes, including the return of Rishabh Pant, who had recovered earlier in the day from a grade 1 tear. Apart from Pant, Daniel Sams and Shimron Hetmyer are in for the Delhi Capitals.

The toss for the match will be held at 7 pm IST.

Weather Report

The maximum temperature is likely to reach 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature is likely to reach 32 degrees Celsius. Mild winds are also expected during the match

Probable Playing XI DC:

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (captain), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (wk), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje

Probable Playing XI KXIP

KL Rahul (captain and wk), Mayank Agarwal, Chris Gayle, Nicholas Pooran, Glenn Maxwell, Deepak Hooda, Chris Jordan, Murugan Ashwin, Ravi Bishnoi, Mohammed Shami, Arshdeep Singh

