New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: Nicholas Pooran's 28-ball 53 and Chris Gayle's cameo helped Kings XI Punjab clinch a crucial and much-needed win against the top-placed Delhi Capitals on Tuesday in the 38th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2020) at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai, UAE.

With this win, KXIP has gone to the fifth position in the points table with 8 points from 10 matches while Delhi Capitals is still at the top of the table with 14 points from 10 matches.

Off to good start, KL Rahul looks promising and hit a six in the first over. However, he can't take his innings any further and fell prey to Axar Patel in the third over after scoring 15 off 11 deliveries.

Chris Gayle and Mayank Agarwal tried to retrieve the innings for KXIP as the duo put on 35 runs for the second wicket. However, Ravichandran Ashwin staged Delhi's comeback in the sixth over of the innings as both Gayle (29) and Agarwal (5) lost their wickets, reducing KXIP to 56/3.

Nicholas Pooran and Glenn Maxwell got together to retrieve KIngs XI Punjab. The duo stitched a partnership of 69 crucial runs. Pooran also completed his half-century. Just 40 runs away from the target, Delhi Capitals' got the breakthrough of Pooran (53) as he was sent back to the pavilion by Kagiso Rabada.

With just 18 runs required, KXIP was given another blow by Rabada as he dismissed the set batsman Maxwell (32) in the 16th over. KXIP does not suffer from any more hiccups and Deepak Hooda (15) and James Neesham (10) took the side over the line by five wickets with six balls to spare.

Earlier, Shikhar Dhawan's unbeaten knock of 106 runs guided Delhi Capitals to 164/5 in the allotted twenty overs against KXIP. The left-handed Dhawan also became the first cricketer to score back to back centuries in IPL.

Opting to bat first, Delhi Capitals got off to a good start as openers Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan scored 13 runs in the first over. However, KXIP made a comeback as Jimmy Neesham dismissed Shaw for 7 in the fourth over.

Dhawan kept on smashing boundaries at regular intervals, however, batsmen at the other end found the going tough. Murugan Ashwin then provided the second breakthrough as he dismissed Iyer for 14 in the ninth over, reducing Delhi to 73/2.

In the end, Mohammed Shami dismissed Marcus Stoinis (9) and Shimron Hetmyer (10) in the 18th and 20th over respectively, and as a result, Delhi Capitals was restricted to under the 165-run mark.

