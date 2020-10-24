KKR vs DC, IPL 2020: If KKR suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals today, it will give the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) a golden opportunity to dislodge them from the top four.

New Delhi | Jagran Sports Desk: The second-ranked Delhi Capitals will be locking horns with the Kolkata Knight Riders in today's IPL 2020 encounter at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. This will be the second clash between the two teams. In the previous encounter, the Delhi Capitals thrashed the Kolkata Knight Riders by 19 runs in the high run-chase match. The match will start at 3:30 pm IST.

DC vs KKR Preview:

Coming after a disastrous defeat against the Royal Challengers Bangalore by eight wickets after only putting 84 runs on the board in 20 overs, the Kolkata Knight Riders are struggling to find their best form and adding to the woes the pressure from the teams at number 5th and 6th positions are also hindering the free approach of KKR. If KKR suffered a defeat against Delhi Capitals today, it will give the likes of Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Kings XI Punjab (KXIP) a golden opportunity to dislodge them from the top four. The KKR is currently at the fourth position in the points table with 5 wins and equal losses in the 10 matches it had played so far.

On the other hand, the Delhi Capitals hasn't done much wrong in the IPL 2020 so far and are sitting comfortably at the second position in the points table. The Delhi Capitals have 7 wins in their 10 matches so far. However, the DC suffered a defeat in its previous match against Kings XI Punjab, further delaying their qualification for the playoffs. Now, today it will be a better chance for DC to not just cement a spot in the top four but also return to the summit in the league table.

DC vs KKR: Who will win today's match?

Without the likes of Sunil Narine and Andre Russel, it will be much difficult for KKR to stop DC batsmen from scoring big runs, especially Shikhar Dhawan, who had hit two tons in last two matches, however, one resulted in a defeat. on the other hand, Delhi Capitals will surely start the match as favourites and looking at the ruthless performances by their players in the previous matches, it seems that Delhi Capitals will get over the line today.

DC Probable Playing XI: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (c), Rishabh Pant (wk), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Tushar Deshpande

Kolkata Knight Riders Probable Playing XI: Shubman Gill, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana, Tom Banton/Sunil Narine, Eoin Morgan (C), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Pat Cummins, Prasidh Krishna, Kuldeep Yadav, Lockie Ferguson, Varun Chakravarthy

